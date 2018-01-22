Troopers identify woman killed in motorcycle crash in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers have identified a woman killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday along Interstate 595 in Davie.

Troopers said Machelle Moen, 30, of Davie, was a passenger on a Honda CBR 600 motorcycle when the bike crashed into another motorcycle just before noon along eastbound I-595 near Nob HIll Road.

Justin Cowell, 24, of Davie, and Moen were riding on the motorcycle when Cowell failed to slow his bike in a safe and prudent manner as he approached the other motorcycle, according to troopers.

Moen was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

Cowell suffered minor injuries in the crash and was also treated at Broward Health Medical Center. The other driver was not hurt.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and all of the riders involved were wearing helmets, troopers said.

Troopers said they were still investigating the crash and had not decided whether Cowell would face any charges.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.