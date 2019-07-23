Truck fire causes northbound I-95 shutdown at Oakland Park Blvd.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A trailer truck fire caused all northbound lanes of I-95 at Oakland Park Boulevard to be closed Tuesday morning.

Video from Sky 10 showed the truck completely burned and sitting on the highway with all traffic stopped behind.

There appeared to be just one vehicle on the hauler at the time of the fire.

No word on what caused the fire or when I-95 would be reopened.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.