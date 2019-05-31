Dump truck overturns during multi-vehicle crash near Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. - A dump truck overturned Friday morning in a multi-vehicle crash near the entrance to Port Everglades, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 1700 Eller Drive shortly before 10:30 a.m. Multiple fire rescue trucks were parked the scene.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter confirmed the dump truck, a semi-trailer and a white Ford Escape were involved in the collision.

She said the driver of the dump truck was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was extricated from the SUV and also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, she said.

The driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.

According to Fire Rescue officials, the dump truck spilled hydraulic oil on the roads, which crews are working to clean up.

Drivers are asked to avoid the Interstate 595 Port Everglades entrance until the roadway can be cleared.

