Trump attacks Snipes, Broward County over election issues

WASHINGTON - Speaking in front of the White House on Friday, President Trump attacked Broward County and Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes for the department's continuing ballot-counting issues.

Trump's comments came hours after Gov. Rick Scott filed a lawsuit against Snipes and Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections Susan Bucher, claiming "unethical liberals" and "left-wing activists" were trying to "steal the election" by "coming up with more and more ballots out of nowhere."

Scott's lead over incumbent Democratic Senator Bill Nelson has decreased gradually to 15,000 votes since election night, with the results likely headed towards a recount.

The president focused his anger on Snipes and her department's past issues counting votes in a timely manner.

"They have had a horrible history, and if you look at the person, in this case a woman involved, she has had a horrible history." said Trump. "And all of the sudden they're finding votes out of nowhere."

While admitting the Senate race was close, Trump believes Scott won easily and remains concerned over ballots continuing to be counted.

"There's bad things that have gone on in Broward County, really bad things," said Trump.

Scott accuses Snipes of failing to provide information about outstanding ballots that had yet to be tabulated.

"Every Floridian should be concerned there may be rampant fraud in Palm Beach and Broward counties," Scott said.

