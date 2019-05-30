Twerking woman caught shoplifting in Pembroke Pines store

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police are looking to identify two women caught shoplifting from a Pembroke Pines store and dancing while they did it.

One of the suspects is seen on security video "twerking" through the MadRag retail store on North University Drive while pulling clothes off shelves and shoving them into her bag.

Officials say the women stole $377 worth of clothing during the incident on April 26.

Anyone with information of the identities of either of the two women is urged to contact Pembroke Pines Police at 954-436-2317 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

