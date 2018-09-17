US Coast Guard offloads about 6 tons of cocaine at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded about six tons of cocaine Monday at Port Everglades.

According to Coast Guard officials, the drugs, worth an estimated $170 million, were seized from six suspected smuggling boats that were interdicted by crews from three Coast Guard cutters between late July and August.

"The countless hours and long days spent by our crews to stop these illegal smuggling operations is the embodiment of devotion to duty," said Cmdr. Michael Sarnowski, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma. "It is critical that our Coast Guard crews and partner agencies work persistently in ensuring these illegal drugs are stopped from coming to the streets of the United States."

Coast Guard officials said the U.S. and its allies have increased their presence in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin, which are known drug transit zones off Central and South America.

Photo taken by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally, U.S. Coast Guard District 7.





