Woman crashes car into BSO substation in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A car has crashed into a Broward Sheriff's Office substation in Pembroke Park.

Sky 10 was above the scene as a woman was being placed onto a stretcher and put in an ambulance.

More Broward County Headlines

The Toyota Camry appeared to crash completely through a window of the building.

A witness told Local 10 News that the woman was upset and purposely drove her car into the substation, leaving a gaping hole. She was on fire until Ben Mendez pulled her out and helped douse the flames.

"I'm assuming she lit herself on fire," Mendez said.

She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.