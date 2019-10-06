Vehicle crashes into Margate home, 1 injured

MARGATE, Fla. - According to Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department, a multiple-vehicle accident occurred in the 6000 block of Southgate Boulevard.

Authorities say a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a home, causing significant damage.

Approximately five vehicles were involved.

Rescue officials treated the individuals involved. One victim was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

Margate city building officials were notified to inspect the structural stability of the home, authorities said.

The accident is under investigation.

