Vehicle crashes into Margate home, 1 injured

MARGATE, Fla. - According to Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department, a multiple-vehicle accident occurred in the 6000 block of Southgate Boulevard.
Authorities say a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a home, causing significant damage.
Approximately five vehicles were involved.
Rescue officials treated the individuals involved. One victim was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.
Margate city building officials were notified to inspect the structural stability of the home, authorities said.
The accident is under investigation.
