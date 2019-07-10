Venomous snake bites resident in Pembroke Pines community

Pembroke Pines Police Department

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A venomous water moccasin, also known as a cottonmouth snake, bit a resident in Pembroke Pines' Cobblestone community on the Fourth of July, authorities confirmed.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the snake was outside the victim's home when the incident occurred.

Three police officers assisted in capturing the snake.

A photo was taken of the reptile so paramedics could identify the specifies and administer the proper anti-venom, police said.

The victim survived the bite and the snake was released in a wetlands location where it would not be near residents and/or pedestrians, authorities said.

Police said snake bite season in Florida runs from April through October and urge people to use caution when walking in or near tall grass.

"If you are moving objects outdoors, check that nothing is concealed underneath before you proceed," the Police Department posted on social media. "PARENTS, make sure to educate your children on the dangers of snakes. Any snake found in the wild should be left alone, unless it is presenting a danger to the surrounding area."

Authorities warn people to seek medical assistance immediately after a snake bite and take a picture of the snake or memorize its appearance so that medical professionals can easily identify it.

"Immobilize the bitten area, and keep it lower than your heart," police said.

Click here for more information on snake safety.



