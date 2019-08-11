Veteran police officer remains hospitalized after crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Sgt. John Baker, who supervises the Pembroke Pines Police Department's traffic unit, remained hospitalized on Sunday after he was injured in a crash that prompted the shutdown of Sheridan Street at Interstate 75 on Saturday.

Baker was riding a police-issued motorcycle and was on duty when he was involved in the crash about 7 a.m. Saturday at 14800 Sheridan St., in Pembroke Pines, according to Amanda Conwell, a spokeswoman for the police department.

Baker, who has been with the department for more than two decades and is also a public information officer, remains in critical but stable condition at Memorial Regional Hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the crash.

Conwell did not identify the driver of the vehicle that collided with Baker. Witnesses at a nearby Dunkin Donuts restaurant said the driver of the blue car helped Baker and remained with him until authorities arrived.

Baker's crash comes a few weeks after a 30-year-old deputy died in a crash. Deputy Benjamin Nimtz died July 21.

Nimtz collided with Darran Johnson, 32, who was driving a Toyota Tundra, in Deerfield Beach. The father and war veteran was on his way to investigate a domestic violence report. He had a few shifts to go before joining his wife, who had already moved to Indiana with their two children.

Benjamin "Benji" Nimtz served with the U.S. Army in Iraq and Afghanistan.

