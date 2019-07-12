Victim of venomous snakebite learns from experience

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - After a water moccasin bit him, Zamar Miller not only has a survival story to tell, but he has also taken away some useful tips for this snakebite season.

Surveillance video shows Miller taking one step out the door before a cottonmouth snake clamps down on his foot.

The snake -- better known as water moccasin -- sent poisonous venom into his body and left his leg in throbbing pain.

"I was in shock," Miller said, adding that he regrets not wearing any shoes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that as many as 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the U.S. each year. It was Miller's turn and he wasn't expecting the painful lesson.

It happened on the night of the Fourth of July inside a gated community in Pembroke Pines. He said the snake slithered away and he was able to quickly call 911.

There are between 80,000 and 138,000 deaths and more than 300,000 amputations after snakebites each year, according to the World Health Organization. The high-quality medical care in the U.S. makes the probability of dying from a venomous snake bite nearly zero.

After paramedics rushed Miller to a hospital, doctors called Miami Dade County's Venom One team, a special unit that maintains one of the largest banks of antivenom in the country.

Authorities captured the snake and released it in wetlands away from Pembroke Pines. It's snakebite season, so they are asking residents to be aware of every step they take. The snakes are nocturnal and are searching for prey.

Miller said he plans to be more cautious about his surroundings and will be wearing shoes the next time he steps outside.

Pembroke Pines Police Department

Tips for snake season

- Wear ankle-high boots, heavy pants and long-sleeved shirts

- Use a hiking stick or a tree branch to look under logs or places where snakes could be hiding

- If you see a snake, do not make quick movements

