Victim regrets confrontation with sword-wielding man over garden cart

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Todd Beavers said he still couldn't believe he nearly died over a garden cart he found in a pile of trash outside of a home that was for sale in Oakland Park.

It has been more than a month since the attack, and detectives are still searching for the man who wielded a sword.

"I saw a cart in the pile and I thought, 'I could use that,'" Beavers, 48, said.

It appears another man wanted the cart too. He chased him for about half a mile.

"I turned behind me and he had a sword out chasing me, so I just kept running," Beavers said, adding that he didn't let go of the cart.

Beavers ordered the guy to stay out of his property and warned him that he had security cameras. The warning caused the man to retreat, but a woman who had also followed him took the cart when Beavers left it unattended.

Beavers regrets the struggle over the cart and he feels lucky that he wasn't harmed.

"I guess he could have really hurt me," Beavers said. "That would have been even worst."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.