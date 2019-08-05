Victims in Dania Beach vigil shooting believe culprit may have been woman

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Two people who were shot last month during a vigil in Dania Beach are now recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

Cheryl Robinson, who was shot in the head, and Dexter Scott, who was shot in the shoulder, were both listed in critical condition after the July 13 shooting in the area of Southwest Sixth Street and Phippen Waiters Road.

One of the victims spent a week in the hospital, while the other was hospitalized for two weeks.

While they continue their recovery, deputies continue searching for the shooter.

"By the grace of God, we're here. I'm still here," Robinson said Monday in an exclusive interview with Local 10 News.

Scott said he and Robinson were part of a large crowd July 13 that was gathered at a candlelight vigil for his cousin, Tabias Calvert, who had a seizure and drowned at the beach the day before.

Dexter Scott was shot in the shoulder July 13 during a vigil for his cousin in Dania Beach.

Robinson's sister was overcome with emotion, so she tried to take her home, but then a group of strangers approached.

"As Cheryl was putting her in the car, someone came up to Cheryl's car, opening her door," Scott said. "And Cheryl got out asking, 'Please leave her alone.' And they tried to attack her, and she defended herself."

The victims said someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The shooting left Robinson with a neck brace and Scott with his arm in a shoulder sling.

Cheryl Robinson was shot in the head July 13 during a vigil in Dania Beach.

"I'm kind of still confused. Dang, like, all this over a little girl fight?" Scott asked.

Despite their serious injuries, the victims said they have no ill will toward the shooter.

"I'm going to take my situation and I'm going to advocate. I'm going to talk for my community. I'm going to talk for these people that done died that can't tell their story about them being shot. So I don't want to be a victim. I want to be somebody's hero," Robinson said.

The victims believe the shooter may have been a woman.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

