Video shows alleged brutality by BSO deputies in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were recently seen on video taking down a teenager in Tamarac that has some questioning their use of force.

The blood stains were still on the street Thursday. Dozens of teenagers were watching and using their phones to record the incident.

Cellphone video shows a deputy restraining a teenager in a parking lot when another deputy pushes away a girl who appeared to grab a phone from the ground.

The same deputy then uses pepper spray on another teen appearing to intervene. After pepper spraying the teen, the deputy is seen grabbing him and taking him to the ground.

Two other deputies then jump in, one of them banging the teen's face on the pavement and punching his head.

A student from nearby J.P. Taravella High School said they were outside the McDonald's restaurant on Pine Island Road to watch two teens fight.

Deputies were called and arrested the two teens, one on a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer and another on a charge of resisting arrest.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has yet to provide more details, but a man who said he witnessed the arrest said the deputies went "way too far."

