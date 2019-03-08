Video shows frightening moment when hide-and-seek game goes wrong

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Five-year-old Nicholas Wanes said he thought hiding inside a 72-quart cooler would be fun.

Surveillance video shows how he learned it wasn't a good idea on Saturday in Pompano Beach. After about two minutes of playing, he was locked in.

"I was screaming really loud," Nicholas said.

His parents heard his muffled screams and rushed outside to the patio to search for Nicholas. His father found him and he believes there is a design flaw in the cooler.

"It shouldn’t be so easy for the Igloo cooler to latch ... We’re lucky we heard him but we don’t want another family to not hear their child and go through this," he said.

For now, Nicholas has advise for other children: Do not try to hide inside a cooler.

