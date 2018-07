A man was holding on to the back of a moving Broward County bus in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Chris Martin couldn't believe what he was seeing.

There was a man risking his life while holding onto the back of a Route 60 public bus in Pompano Beach.

When the agile man realized Martin was filming him, he let go of one hand and started dancing. He was standing on the ledge of the Broward County bus' rear bumper

Broward County Transit's one-way cash fare is $2 and the all-day bus pass is $5.

