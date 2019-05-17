Video shows unhappy customers get wild at 7-Eleven in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - There were bananas flying and dozens of sunglasses on the ground. One punched a window and another turned red plastic shopping baskets into projectiles.

A group of unhappy 7-Eleven customers recently frightened a clerk enough to make him run into hiding and call police officers for help.

"They are right here! They are going crazy in the store! Can you get somebody here, please? They are breaking the computers and everything."

One of the suspects, Jacob Mason Jones, was so upset, police said he left his wallet with his driver's license behind. When he returned to the store on State Road 84 and Pine Island Road to recover it, officers arrested him and Damon Michael Parrotta.

Jones and Parrotta, both 18 years old, are facing third-degree felony criminal mischief charges, a charge for damage to property valued at no less than $1,000, in Broward County Court.

Detectives say they have refused to identify the others in the May 5 video, so police officers are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

