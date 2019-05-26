Violent wreck kills motorcycle rider along Interstate 95

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed overnight along Interstate 95 in Dania Beach, authorities said.

The crash happened either late Saturday or early Sunday along the highway between Griffin and Stirling roads.

The Florida Highway Patrol hasn’t released any information on the circumstances leading up to the crash, such as whether the motorcycle was hit by a car or whether the motorcyclist simply lost control.

But what is clear is that it was a violent wreck, with one tire splitting off the motorcycle and the victim having been knocked out of their shoes. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified.

At dawn, the Medical Examiner’s Office removed the victim’s body from the roadway while a flatbed truck towed the motorcycle, which came to rest on the shoulder.



