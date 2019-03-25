Visitors tackle gunman in bungled robbery at Oakland Park gas station

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Some visitors from Indiana on spring break got the better of a would-be robber who pulled a gun on them at an Oakland Park gas station early Sunday.

The attempted robbery was caught on surveillance video about 3:45 a.m. at a Mobil gas station on Oakland Park Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said the four men were getting gas in their car when a gunman stepped out of another car, approached them and demanded their money.

But the out-of-town guests weren't having it. They grabbed the gunman and tackled him to the ground.

These four visitors from Indiana fought off a gunman who tried to rob them at a Mobil gas station in Oakland Park.

Surveillance video of the scuffle shows a shirtless man run over and begin pushing the visitors off the gunman.

At some point during the struggle, one of the victims was able to take the gun away from the would-be robber, who fled with his accomplice.

The alleged driver of the getaway car, Kevin Campbell, was later arrested and appeared in bond court Monday. Deputies said Campbell was the shirtless man, as seen in the video, who tried to help the gunman.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.