Water main break causes partial water outage to 3 Broward County cities

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A water main break caused a partial water outage in three cities in Broward County, officials said Friday.

According to Broward County spokesman Rick Barrick, the water main break was reported in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 66th Street in Fort Lauderdale. The break was caused by an independent private contractor working in the area.

Oakland Park Water officials confirmed the issue is affecting some in their city whose water is serviced by Broward County and not the city of Oakland Park.

Barrick said about 4,000 customers are affected in parts of Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park and Pompano Beach.

According to a news release from Broward County Water and Wastewater Services, the water main break is expected to be repaired by Friday night.

Officials said a precautionary boil water advisory will go into effect once water is restored. All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled for a minute. Bottled water may also be used.

Officials said the boil water order will be lifted once a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to consume.

Below is a list of the affected areas:

The affected area is bounded on the west by the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad, on the north by McNab Road and on the south by East Prospect Road.

If you are north of Commercial Boulevard, the affected area is bordered on the east by North Dixie Highway.

If you are south of Commercial Boulevard, the affected area is bordered on the east by Northeast Sixth Avenue.

