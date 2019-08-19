Water main break prompts boil water notice in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A water main break in Lauderhill has led to city officials issuing a precautionary boil water notice to all residents.

According to the city, the water main break was caused Sunday by a Florida Power & Light contractor.

Below is a list of areas that will be without water until repairs are completed:

• 2351-2551 NW 41 Avenue

• SR7/441-NW 42 Avenue on NW 26 Street

• 2439-2701 on SR7/441

Officials urge people to boil water for one minute when using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

Bottled water may also be used as an alternative.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until repairs are completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

For further information or to report any other issues, residents may call 954-730-4225.

