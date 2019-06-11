West Park man accused of fighting Uber driver, nearly tearing ear off

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A West Park man was arrested last week after deputies said he assaulted an Uber driver at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, nearly ripping the driver’s left ear from his head.

Sir Christian Gordon, 26, faces a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability.

According to the arrest report, Gordon was outside Terminal 3 of the airport around noon on May 22 when he got into an argument with an Uber driver. The verbal dispute turned physical when Gordon poked the Uber driver in the face, the report said.

The driver who told deputies he was afraid he was going to be harmed, responded by attempting to punch Gordon, but he missed. Gordon then punched the driver in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, where Gordon punched him four more times, the report said.

The report said Gordon's infant child was in his car during the incident.

The driver was treated at Broward Health Medical Center, where his left ear had to be attached using Dermabond, a medical adhesive. He also had bruises to his head and a black eye and injuries to his foot, which caused him to need a foot brace. The driver said the assault caused him to miss several days of work as an Uber driver.

Gordon appeared in court last week, where a judge set his bond at $10,000 and he was ordered not to contact the victim.

A bailbondsmen representing Gordon in court said Gordon was only defending himself. He has since been released on bond.

