West Park shooting sends victim to hospital around noon

WEST PARK, Fla. - A man was rushed to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds Monday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting at SW 22nd Street between 46th and 48th avenues just after noon in West Park.

According to witnesses, they heard loud pops and BSO deputies confirmed that one person was shot and rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The victim has not been identified and no arrests have been made.

BSO violent crimes and crime scene investigation units are still at the scene actively investigating.

Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local 10.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.