What's going on at Broward County 7-Elevens?

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - According to state records, three 7-Eleven's in Broward County were recently inspected and issues were found.

All three must be reinspected based on rodent and pest issues.

Issues were also found in Exprezo in the BP Gas Station on Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

***7-ELEVEN

4550 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD.

COCONUT CREEK

INSPECTION DATE 9/6/19

"RETAIL AREA- OBSERVED LIVE ROACHES CRAWLING ON FLOOR NEAR CHIPS DISPLAY SHELVES."



***7-ELEVEN

5600 NORTH NOB HILL ROAD

SUNRISE

INSPECTION DATE 9/5/19

"RETAIL AREA- BOTTOM OF COFFEE CONTAINERS AND UNIT FOUND WITH ANTS (TOO NUMEROUS TO COUNT) CRAWLING THROUGHOUT."

***7-ELEVEN

1440 WEST COPANS ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 9/5/19

"RETAIL AREA- THERE ARE TWO SETS OF SHELVES BENEATH THE ICEE MACHINE THAT HAD FRESH RODENT EXCRETA."

***EXPREZO

INSIDE BP GAS STATION

501 EAST ATLANTIC BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION DATE 9/9/19

"BACK AREA- OBSERVED RODENT EXCRETA ON SHELF IN FRONT OF THE AC UNIT RE-INSPECTION WILL BE REQUIRED ON OR ABOUT 14 DAYS."

