Wheelchair user dies days after 'tyrannical' judge ignores request for breathing treatment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Days after Broward County Circuit Judge Merrilee Ehrlich told an inmate her request for medical care was irrelevant, the woman died at home, relatives said Friday. Some in the legal community are now criticizing the judge for her behavior that day.

Sandra Faye Twiggs, a 59-year-old wheelchair user with a chronic lung disease, was arrested for domestic violence in Lauderhill Friday, according to the arrest report. Twiggs, who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, was facing a misdemeanor charge when she appeared in front of Ehrlich Sunday.

Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein described Ehrlich's behavior in court that day as "aggressive and tyrannical."

"She raised her voice to many defendants, berated the attorneys and was impatient and exasperated during the proceedings," Finkelstein wrote.

After Ehrlich said the domestic dispute was over a fan, Twiggs' defense attorney said it was more complicated. Her 18-year-old daughter's boyfriend, whom she had filed a temporary restraining order against, was the cause of the conflict, the attorney said. She also appeared to be sick.

As the defense attorney and Ehrlich discussed the case, Twiggs began to cough and held her head. Ehrlich ordered someone to get her water, and when Twiggs tried to tell Ehrlich about her health care needs, Ehrlich shouted again.

"I am not here to talk about your breathing treatment ... I am not going to spend all day with her interrupting me," Ehrlich said.

When Twiggs was released and she returned to her home in Fort Lauderdale, she died in her sleep, according to relatives. Finkelstein was outraged. He asked Chief Judge Jack Tuter to remove Ehrlich, and in a letter Friday he questioned her "lack of emotional fitness to sit on the bench."

Finkelstein described her treatment of Twiggs as "shocking and an embarrassment to Broward County."

Ehrlich could not be reached for comment Friday night.

Local 10 News Jenise Fernandez is meeting with Twiggs' family and working on a story for the 11 p.m. news.

