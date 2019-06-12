Wilton Manors honors victims of Pulse nightclub

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - A gathering at a public park in Wilton Manors Wednesday night was honoring the 49 people who died three years ago in a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

The gunman, who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State, targeted the gay club's Latin night. It remains the deadliest attack on LGBTQ people in the United States.

The Pride Center at Equality Park is co-hosting the event, which Kristofer Fegenbush, the center's chief operations officer, said is a call for activism.

"We are going to challenge people to not make this just a memorial, but a personal challenge to take some steps in their own lives to make Florida and South Florida a place with less bigotry," Fegenbush said.

The members of the LGBTQ community worldwide are honoring the victims differently. Fegenbush said some people are volunteering, some are making financial contributions to activist organizations, some are calling a legislator and some are attending candlelight vigils.

The event in Wilton Manors, which will also be celebrating the center's 25th anniversary and Stonewall Museum's 50th anniversary, includes a performance by the Gay Men's Chorus.

The South Florida Gay News is also co-hosting it. The Hard Rock Hotel, Grieco Ford, Equality Florida, The Grille on the Drive, WMEG, Pink Catering, Absolute, and WHTN Productions are some of the sponsors.

The event is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Richardson Historic Park & Nature Preserve at 1937 Wilton Drive. For more information, call 954-566-3704 or e-mail mherman@wiltonmanors.com.

