Woman, 18, accused of stabbing boyfriend in chest with steak knife

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - An 18-year-old woman was arrested last week after she stabbed her boyfriend in the chest with a steak knife because she thought he was cheating on her, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Nicole Marion Pelletier was arguing with her 23-year-old boyfriend Friday at their apartment in the 200 block of Northeast 10th Avenue when she grabbed the knife and told him, "I will kill you and everybody in this house."

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the victim told Pelletier, "You don't have the balls to do it," at which time she grabbed the knife from a table and stabbed him on the left side of his chest.

Deputies said the victim ran to the bathroom and asked Pelletier's mother for help.

Authorities said Pelletier grabbed a towel and applied pressure to her boyfriend's wound before calling law enforcement.

According to the arrest report, Pelletier initially claimed that the victim had a seizure and accidentally stabbed himself by falling on the knife.

Deputies said the couple has a 6-month-old daughter together. She was inside her crib during the incident.

The baby was not harmed, authorities said.

The victim was taken to North Broward Medical Center, where he underwent a seven-hour open heart surgery, authorities said.

According to the report, the blade of the knife broke the sack around the victim's heart and his lungs had started to drown in blood.

Deputies said the stab wound to his pulmonary artery was 1 1/2 inches deep and has left the victim with a permanent scar.

Pelletier was arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. She appeared in court Saturday, at which time the charge was downgraded to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Pelletier was ordered held in lieu of a $3,000 bond. She was also ordered to not have any contact with the victim.

