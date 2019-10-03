Woman accused of shooting girlfriend in Lauderhill appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida woman accused of shooting her girlfriend Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Lauderhill appeared in court Thursday.

Jazzme Anderson, 33, faces charges of premeditated murder, committing a first-degree felony with a weapon and criminal attempt to solicit/conspire a capital felony.

"Is it attempted? Because I wasn't sure. It said that the person is brain-dead," the judge asked in court.

Authorities said Anderson's girlfriend, whose identity has not yet been released, was rushed to a hospital shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after she was shot while sitting in the driver's seat of her car in the parking lot of the Waterford Park apartment complex on Northwest 44th Street and University Drive.

"I heard, like, it had to be about seven or eight gunshots," one neighbor said.

A police officer who was nearby also heard the gunshots and rushed over.

Authorities said the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds in her car.

The car, which appeared to have three bullet holes in the windshield right in front of the driver's seat, was later towed away.

Anderson is being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.