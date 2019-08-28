Woman accused of slamming 2-year-old son's head against metal bed post

SUNRISE, Fla. - A Sunrise woman was arrested Tuesday after she repeatedly slammed her 2-year-old son's head on a metal bed post, authorities said.

Quanesha Shaquella Monio Lindsey, 23, faces an aggravated child abuse charge.

According to an arrest report, Lindsey's sister called 911 while witnessing the abuse.

Sunrise police said Lindsey became enraged Tuesday after she ordered her son, who was outside their apartment with her sister, to come inside and watch TV, but he refused.

Police said Lindsey grabbed her son by the back of his T-shirt, picked him up off the ground and shoved him into the apartment.

Lindsey's sister followed the mother and son into the apartment as the boy cried. She screamed at Lindsey to stop treating her son that way and to let him go, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, Lindsey, who was still holding her son by his shirt, threw the boy against a metal bed post, causing him to smack his head on it and making him cry uncontrollably.

Police said the victim tried to get up and run to his aunt for safety, but his mother grabbed him by one leg, lifted him off the floor and threw him into the bed again, causing him to hit his head on the bed post for a second time.

Authorities said Lindsey swung her son by one leg yet again, striking his head on the bed post for a third time before her sister was able to grab him and bring him to safety while calling 911.

Police said Lindsey told officers she became enraged and acted out on her son uncontrollably due to his defiance, but then refused to answer any further questions.

Sunrise police said the Broward Sheriff's Office Child Protective Investigations Section was notified about the incident and the boy was left in the custody of his aunt.

Authorities said the victim was not seriously injured and did not require medical assistance.

As of Wednesday morning, Lindsey remains in custody at the Broward County Main Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.