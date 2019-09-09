Woman accused of throwing Molotov cocktail into federal building to appear in court

Cellicia Hunt, 35, is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a federal building in Oakland Park on Aug. 30.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County woman is expected to appear in court Monday for a detention hearing after she was accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the lobby of a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building last month.

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 30, Cellicia Hunt, 35, lit fire to a wick that was inserted into a glass bottle containing gasoline.

She then opened the door to the federal building at 4451 NW 31st Ave. in Oakland Park and threw the bottle into the lobby.

Authorities said the flaming wick self-extinguished when the bottle was thrown.

The bottle landed on the floor of the lobby and shattered, but the gasoline did not ignite, the complaint stated.

Authorities said security guards apprehended Hunt outside the building.

No one was injured, though one person reported feeling ill from the smell of gasoline.

Hunt is charged with maliciously attempting to damage or destroy by means of a fire a government building.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.