Woman dead after car crashes into light pole in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A woman is dead after her car slammed into a light pole in Lauderhill.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 7 near Northwest 21st Street.

Police said the victim's car appears to have been struck by another vehicle trying to make a left turn onto Northwest 21st Street.

The other driver initially kept going but returned to the scene a short time later and is cooperating with police.

"Traffic homicide investigators are talking with the individual to try to determine why is it that he initially left the scene," Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago said. "We don't know if he was scared. We don't know anything that's going on right now with that but believe the investigation will result in some information with some answers to the questions that we have."

