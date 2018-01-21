2 people killed after being struck by car in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A man and a woman were killed after being struck by a car Saturday in Dania Beach, officials said.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the victims were struck around 7:45 p.m. at Sheridan Street and Federal Highway.

The driver of car involved in the crash remained at the scene, Oglesby said.

The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he later died of his injuries.

Oglesby said the victims would be identified after their families were notified.

Oglesby said traffic homicide detectives are investigating.

