Woman faces murder charge in connection with fatal Lauderdale Lakes shooting

Kizzie Thomas, 20, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Dean Hyatt.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A second person is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Margate man last year in Lauderdale Lakes, Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said Thursday.

Kizzie Thomas, 20, of Lauderhill, was arrested Tuesday. She faces one count of first-degree murder in the Aug. 4 shooting of Dean Hyatt.

Oglesby said Hyatt, 20, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Carvel Arms Apartments on Northwest 24th Court. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richard Cunningham II, 19, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested six days later.

Kemarley Wilson, 21, was arrested in September on a charge of being an accessory after the fact.

A motive for the shooting wasn't revealed, but Oglesby said the investigation continues.

