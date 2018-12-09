Woman found dead on I-95 in Pompano Beach identified

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale woman was found dead Friday laying in the middle of Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach. She was struck by multiple cars, authorities said.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said Jennifer St. Clair, 33, was killed about 2 a.m. near the Atlantic Boulevard exit.

St. Clair was pronounced dead at the scene.

Feola said it was unclear how St. Clair got onto the roadway. Witnesses said they saw a man on a motorcycle near St. Clair's body just before she was hit.

Jennifer St. Clair's sister-in-law asked the public for help to solve the mystery of what happened to her sister.

"She loved my children and her nephew and her other niece and her brother," Ashley St. Clair said. "My husband is absolutely a complete mess and to break the news to my children that their aunt is no longer here breaks my heart as a mother."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the FHP at *347 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

