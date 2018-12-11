Family of woman struck, killed along I-95 says date left her for dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The family of a woman killed along Interstate 95 this past weekend believes she fell off a motorcycle she was riding while on a date, but the man she was with left her for dead

"We don't know how anybody could do something like that. It's the hardest part," Amy Gamer, the victim's aunt, said at a news conference Tuesday.

Jennifer St. Clair's family has hired an attorney to help solve the mystery of what happened to their loved one. St. Clair, 33, was found dead around 3 a.m. Friday near the Atlantic Boulevard exit in Pompano Beach. Authorities said she had been struck by several cars while lying in the roadway.

The family said St. Clair had been on date with a man she had met online. The man picked her up on a motorcycle at her home Fort Lauderdale around 10 p.m. Thursday along with two other couples on motorcycles. From there, the group went to a restaurant in Delray Beach, the family said.

The family believes her date was taking St. Clair home when she fell off the motorcycle. Witnesses at the scene said they saw a man on a motorcycle ride away after St. Clair was hit.

Authorities have not released any information about the driver of the motorcycle.

"We're still trying to process this. We are trying to get closure," Gamer said. "She was a very sweet girl who would do anything for anybody."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

