Woman found injured, man found dead after officer spots 2 vehicles traveling wrong way

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A woman was found injured and a man who found dead after an off-duty Coconut Creek police officer spotted two vehicles traveling the wrong way on Atlantic Boulevard Monday night, authorities said.

According to Coconut Creek police, the officer saw the two vehicles traveling the wrong way toward Pompano Beach around 8:45 p.m. and made a U-turn to follow the vehicles.

Authorities said the officer eventually caught up to one of the vehicles that had crashed in the median on a bridge over Florida's Turnpike.

A woman inside the vehicle had been shot and was taken to North Broward Medical Center for treatment. No one else was inside the car, authorities said.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle had also crashed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified him Tuesday as Horreshia Owen Bryan, 37, of Lauderdale Lakes, who they said died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives believe Bryan had shot the woman prior to taking his life because she did not have a weapon on her.

Detectives believe the incident was domestic-related.

The woman's identity has not been released, but authorities said she is in stable condition.

No other details have been released.



