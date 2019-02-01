Woman, infant daughter rescued from SUV that crashed into pond

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A woman and an infant girl were injured when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a pond Friday morning in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department Capt. Jerry Gonzalez said the driver of the Mazda SUV lost control at the Sunrise Boulevard southbound on-ramp to Florida's Turnpike about 9 a.m., crashing into the water.

Gonzalez said some good Samaritans pulled a mother and her young daughter out of the water. They were taken to Florida Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

A view from Sky 10 showed the driver's side window of the vehicle was shattered and a baby stroller on the embankment.

The driver's side window of the vehicle that was partially under water was shattered.

A baby stroller was resting on an embankment near the pond where a vehicle was partially in the water.

Divers went into the water to make sure nobody else was inside. Rescuers then towed the SUV out of the pond.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

