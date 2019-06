A woman's body is removed from a shopping plaza on University Drive in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A woman's body was found Tuesday night in Pembroke Pines.

The discovery was made shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on University Drive.

Pembroke Pines police Sgt. Viola Judon said the cause of death is under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-431-2200.



