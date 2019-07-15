Woman shot, left for dead on side of road in Pompano Beach

Yumi Kimura via Wikimedia Commons

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was shot and left on the side of a road Friday night in Pompano Beach.

Cassandra Fair, 30, was found shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday along Northwest 18th Drive.

Detectives said Fair was a passenger in the front seat of a vehicle traveling north on Northwest 18th Drive when someone repeatedly shot her.

Investigators believe Fair either jumped from or was pushed out of the vehicle.

Witnesses saw a Cadillac Escalade leaving the area at the time Fair was found.

Fair was taken to Broward Health North, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they have recovered a beige 2004 Cadillac Escalade that may have been involved.

Anyone with information about Fair's death is asked to call detectives at 954-321-4262 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

