Woman shot while driving near Lauderhill has died, her family says

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was who shot while driving near Lauderhill early Friday morning has died, her family said.

The victim's family didn't want to be identified, but in an exclusive interview with Local 10 News, they said their sister was a 31-year-old mother of two young children.

The woman had no brain activity and was taken off a ventilator Saturday night at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, they said.

It’s a difficult loss for the family to absorb.

"They are telling me that she's brain dead," the victim’s sister said. "I cannot express the pain I'm in."

The bullet struck the woman while she driving west in the 3100 block of West Broward Boulevard just before 3 a.m.. Her boyfriend was in the passenger seat.

"We all are feeling the pain. We all are crying right now. We all are in tears because no one deserved to end up this way," the victim’s brother said. "She was fun to be around, always laughing, loving, caring. She would go out of her way and do anything for you or for anybody."

Surveillance video shows that after the shooting, the victim’s SUV veered off the road before crashing into a parked car. The gunman fled and is currently at large. Deputies had said the they did not believe the shooting was random.

The victim's family now wants the public to step up.



"We need your help because that could have been your friend or your family or anybody that you love. So if you saw something or if you know something, we are asking you to help us and work with us. We need your help," the victim's brother said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

