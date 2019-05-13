Woman wearing Nautica shirt robs Pompano Beach bank

The FBI says this woman wearing a Nautica shirt robbed a Chase branch Saturday afternoon in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A woman wearing a Nautica shirt robbed a bank Saturday morning in Pompano Beach, the FBI said.

The robbery occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a Chase branch on South Pompano Parkway.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the woman entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. She got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance images released Monday shows the woman was wearing a Nautica shirt with a white shirt wrapped around her head to cover her hair.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.