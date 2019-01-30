Woman with baby caught on video stealing package from South Florida home

TAMARAC, Fla. - There's nerve and then there's nerve .

A South Florida woman is full of the latter after she was caught on surveillance video stealing a package from the front porch of a Tamarac home, all while walking a baby in a stroller.

In the video, the woman is seen walking the baby before turning into a walkway and picking up the package, which she then places in the stroller before leaving.

The theft was captured by Ring home security on Jan. 24 and the suspect has reportedly already been identified and arrested, although there is no confirmation yet from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

