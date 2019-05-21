Worker falls through roof of strip mall in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A worker fell through the roof of a strip mall Tuesday morning in Lauderhill, authorities said.

The incident was reported at a Dollar General store at 1180 N. State Road 7.

Lauderhill Fire Department crews responded to the scene and said the worker fell 15 feet from the roof into the store.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

A fellow worker told Local 10 News reporter Andrew Perez that the victim was not taken to a hospital and is doing OK.

Lauderhill building inspectors were called to the business after the incident and ordered the store closed due to the instability of the roof.

