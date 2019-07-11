Wrongly-released Broward fugitive arrested in Georgia, deputies say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The suspected killer who authorities wrongly released from Broward County Jail in May was arrested Wednesday night in Georgia, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Eric Vail, who is the accused killer of 27-year-old Wadarius Harris who was shot dead in October in Pembroke Park, walked out of jail May 30.

Vail, 28, was arrested in Wayne County's small city of Jesup, about a two-hour drive from Jacksonville.

Authorities attributed the erroneous release to a miscommunication between the Broward County Clerk's Office and Broward Sheriff's Office.

