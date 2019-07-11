Broward

Wrongly-released Broward fugitive arrested in Georgia, deputies say

Eric Vail found in small city of Jesup, deputies say

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The suspected killer who authorities wrongly released from Broward County Jail in May was arrested Wednesday night in Georgia, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said. 

Eric Vail, who is the accused killer of 27-year-old Wadarius Harris who was shot dead in October in Pembroke Park, walked out of jail May 30.

More Crime Headlines

Vail, 28, was arrested in Wayne County's small city of Jesup, about a two-hour drive from Jacksonville. 

Authorities attributed the erroneous release to a miscommunication between the Broward County Clerk's Office and Broward Sheriff's Office. 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.