Bunny brawl! Easter bunny throws down during fight in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The last thing you want to do is make the Easter Bunny angry; because if you do, he'll become hopping mad.

All jokes aside, the Easter icon threw down his paws in Orlando last night when he got involved in a little holiday fisticuffs.

WKMG reports the person in the bunny costume put themselves in the middle of a fight between a man and a woman.

The "bunny" appears to try and break things up, but then starts throwing haymakers of his/her own.

Orlando police broke up the fght moments later while the bunny stood off to the side shadowboxing and chestbumping fellow Easter revelers.

