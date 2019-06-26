1-year-old girl drowns in Coconut Creek lake

A 1-year-old girl drowned in this lake near her home in Coconut Creek.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A 1-year-old girl drowned Tuesday night in a lake near her Coconut Creek home, police said.

The girl was found unresponsive in a lake near her home in the 4100 block of Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek police spokesman Scotty Leamon said.

After police officers and paramedics attempted CPR, the girl was rushed to Northwest Medical Center in Margate, where she was pronounced dead, Leamon said.

The drowning appears to be accidental, but an investigation is ongoing, Leamon said.

