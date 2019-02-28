16 children injured in 'sudden stop' on bus heading to school, authorities say

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Sixteen children were taken to three local hospitals Thursday morning after they suffered minor injuries on a school bus in Coconut Creek, authorities said.

According to the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department, authorities were dispatched to Coconut Creek Elementary School around 9 a.m. in reference to multiple students who had been injured on a bus.

Authorities said the bus driver was forced to stop abruptly as a bicyclist was crossing an intersection.

The sudden stop caused multiple students on the bus to suffer minor injuries, authorities said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.