Coconut Creek shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured -- including police officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A shooting left two people dead and two people injured -- including a police officer -- on Saturday morning in Coconut Creek.

Neighbors said there was a woman's body outside of the home along Northwest 57th Drive, between Northwest 42nd and 43rd Way in the West Park community. According to the Coconut Creek Police Department, officers arrested one suspect.

The police officer and the other person injured required air rescue and remain at Broward Health North, according to Coconut Creek Fire Rescue. ​​

Officers and deputies from several police departments, including Plantation and Broward Sheriff's Office, were outside of the hospital.

"The police officer is in stable condition," a department spokesperson wrote on Facebook. "Thank you for your concern and prayers."

Detectives will be providing updates to the public at 12:15 p.m. The shooting remains under investigation.

