3 people injured in car crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - Three people were hurt in a car crash early Sunday in Coconut Creek, authorities said.

Capt. Matthew Whiteshield, a spokesman for Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue, said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at Atlantic Boulevard and the entrance to Florida's Turnpike.

Two people were thrown from their vehicle and a third person became trapped in their car. Rescue crews were able to pry the person from the vehicle, Whiteshield said.

Paramedics transported one person with non-life-threatening injuries to Northwest Medical Center in Margate. Two people with more serious injuries were transported to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach. Their conditions were not disclosed.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.