92-year-old man reported missing in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A 92-year-old man was reported missing in Coconut Creek, authorities said.

Joseph Makler was last seen at his home about 9 p.m. Monday.

Police said Makler is believed to be driving a blue 2014 Ford Fusion with Florida tag L409ZP. The vehicle was seen leaving the guard gate to Makler's complex at 3:06 a.m. Tuesday.

Makler uses a walker and has documented medical concerns that require medication, authorities said.

Police said officers have been in contact with Makler's friends and family, but they have not yet located him.

Anyone with information about Makler's whereabouts is asked to call Coconut Creek police Detective Brian Mullin at 954-956-1579, or email him at bmullin@coconutcreek.net.

